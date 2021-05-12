111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. 111 has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect 111 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $855.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About 111

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

