11,463 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $582,996. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.