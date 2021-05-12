1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.46 ($32.30).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

