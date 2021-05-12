19,400 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,528. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

