2,000 Shares in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of CLII stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

