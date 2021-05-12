2,041 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,489,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

