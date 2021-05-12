2,048 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

