$21.89 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $21.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $88.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.28 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

