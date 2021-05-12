222,184 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,294,000 after buying an additional 90,495 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Integer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,086,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,576. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

