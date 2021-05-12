$238.37 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report $238.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $244.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $928.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $964.28 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $3,836,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $4,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

