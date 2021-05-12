$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report sales of $24.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.94 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.03.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

