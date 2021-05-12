2,463 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 758,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after buying an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 235,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,361,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

