$269.80 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $269.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.70 million and the lowest is $262.11 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $117.42. 5,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

