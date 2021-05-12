$272.64 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post $272.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $303.14 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $230.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:STAY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,602. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

