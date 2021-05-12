$326.37 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $326.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $443.97 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 337,588 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

