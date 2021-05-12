$33.85 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $33.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $45.50 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 746.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $214.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $227.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $389.35 million, with estimates ranging from $359.20 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

