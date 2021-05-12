3,600 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

