3,891 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.