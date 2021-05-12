3,970,000 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 3.13% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

WKHS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,752. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.