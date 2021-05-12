3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

