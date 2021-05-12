$409.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $409.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.60 million and the highest is $417.80 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

