$411.21 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report sales of $411.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the highest is $411.62 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 23,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.