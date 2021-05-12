4,396 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSR stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

