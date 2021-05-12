51,500 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 69.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYAM opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

