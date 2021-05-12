53 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

NYSE TDG opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.