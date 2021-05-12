55I LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.