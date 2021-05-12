55I LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

55I LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

