55I LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 265,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.