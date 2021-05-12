55I LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

55I LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

