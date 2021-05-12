55I LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

55I LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

