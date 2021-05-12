55I LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

55I LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

