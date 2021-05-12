55I LLC Invests $354,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

55I LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

