55I LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 244,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ILTB stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.