55I LLC Purchases Shares of 13,960 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 838,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,788 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $12,395,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $9,789,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.25.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.