55I LLC Raises Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.14% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 248,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 87,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.