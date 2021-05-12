55I LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

55I LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

