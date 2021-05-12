55I LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

