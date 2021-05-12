5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.36.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of VNP stock traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. 712,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,250. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a PE ratio of 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.