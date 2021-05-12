5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

VNP stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.97. 890,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

