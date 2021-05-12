$6.29 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $6.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

