619 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

