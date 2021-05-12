$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 3,968,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

