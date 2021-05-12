$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 3,968,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.