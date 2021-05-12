$75.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $75.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.57 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.