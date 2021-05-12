800 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

