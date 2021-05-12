$824.45 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $824.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

NYSE:WGO traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.10. 851,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

