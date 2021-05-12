825,776 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,114,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Newell Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,146. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

