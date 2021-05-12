8,967 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.73. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,379. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

