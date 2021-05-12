A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.89).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.19. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £582.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

