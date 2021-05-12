AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 191.1% This Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $2.19 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 191.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

