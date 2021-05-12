Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

ACP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,242. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

